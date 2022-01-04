Bagbin's plan to 'ditch' Speaker's cloak won't affect his powers - Ex-NDC MP

Speaker of Parliament, S.K. Alban Bagbin

Former Member of Parliament, MP, for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has stated that Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to use the Speaker's gown or cloak on ceremonial occasions will not in any way affect powers vested in him.

He added that it was his hope that the decision will translate into an increase in the purchase and promotion of locally made fabrics.



The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs says the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s decision to drop wearing the official cloak on regular sitting days, is a step in the right direction.

In an interview with GBC News, its Executive Director Rasheed Draman said the Speaker’s decision which can be described as a colonial legacy sets a good precedent.



Dr. Draman said this is a standard practice that projects the country’s culture and image. He encouraged other institutions such as the judiciary to embrace the move.