Bagbin’s referral to privileges committee will be revoked – Inusah Fuseini

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Fuseini says Speaker has to first admit a motion challenging his decision

Majority will vote against the speakers ruling – Former MP



Muntaka has every right to challenge Speaker's decision - Fuseini



Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has indicated that Parliament is likely to overturn the referral of three MPs to the Privileges Committee of the house by Speaker Alban Bagbin for absenting.



According to Fuseini, should the Speaker decide to admit a motion filed by the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, against his ruling, MPs from both sides of the house are likely to unite and vote against it.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former MP (Member of Parliament) said that “… in this case, the doors of parliament will be united against the speaker for the different groups.

“If the Speaker admits the motion a date will be set for a debate and the motion will be debated and after the debate Members of Parliament will vote and if a majority of the members think that the Speaker is right then the decision stands, if they think that the decision is wrong then the decision will be revoked.



“… I suspect that the decision will be revoked. I am doing that on two grounds: honourable Mutaka Mubarak is the minority chief whip so he will be deemed to be speaking for the minority, he is so important that you cannot do without him, so it will be difficult to go against the whip’s decision; the second reason is the majority – all the three members are from the majority, if their seat is vacant, they will suffer and so they have a reason to prevent the suffering,” he said in Twi.



Also, the former MP said that Muntaka was right to file a motion to challenge the speaker's decision because the Standing Orders of the house say that if a speaker makes a ruling the only way to challenge him is to come by a substantive motion.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.



Mubarak Muntaka has filed a motion challenging the speaker’s ruling, saying that it is only an MP who can start a procedure to remove a sitting MP per the rules.