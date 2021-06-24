Bagbin’s response to misogynistic ‘gay petition’ disappointing – Professor

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has received flak for responding to a petition that is calling on the legislature to enact laws against homosexuality in Ghana.

A Professor of Communication, Difference, and Disparities, Kwaku Agyeman told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Thursday, June 23 that he feels ashamed that the Speaker will respond to a petition which in his view, is misogynistic in nature.



Mr. Bagbin has revealed that immediate steps are being taken to ensure the passage of anti-gay laws in Ghana.



He said stakeholder consultations are currently underway to that effect.

“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nib the activities of these groups in the bud.



“Stakeholder consultations are ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by Parliament,” Mr. Bagbin said in answer to a question filed by political activists in the Eastern Region Emmanuel Abankwa Kesse.