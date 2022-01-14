Bagbin speaks ahead of parliamentary sitting on January 25

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin thanks Ghanaians for the show of support in the first year

Alban Bagbin calls for deeper collaboration for accountability



Parliament reconvenes January 25, 2022



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has spoken about his second tenure as the head of the legislative arm of government even as the house readies itself to resume sitting on January 25, 2022.



In a social media post, the Speaker expressed gratitude to the citizenry for their show of support in the preceding year which marked the beginning of the Eighth Parliament.



He intimated that the support was founded on Ghanaians keen interest in the works of Parliament and corresponding expectations of it.



Alban Bagbin further indicated, he looked forward to greater collaboration with government and civil societies in the promotion of accountability in his second year.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the numerous well-meaning Ghanaians who extended congratulatory messages to me as I conclude my first year as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



"I am touched and humbled by the love showed me and the prayers said on that occasion. I recognize the overwhelming messages of goodwill are indications that Ghanaians are following the works of Parliament with lots of expectations and keen interest," he said.



Bagbin added, “I assure all Ghanaians that I will continue to play my part the best that I can to ensure the growth and development of Mother Ghana, especially in the area of parliamentary democracy and good governance. I look forward to a stronger partnership with the government and civil society in promoting accountability during my second year of tenure.



"I further ask for God’s guidance and blessings for the Legislature as it begins the second year of its four-year tenure, and also for the Executive, the Judiciary, and all Ghanaians. I am grateful to you all,” the post concluded



