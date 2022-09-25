Bagbin spends 65th birthday with orphans, donates GH₵100,000

Alban Bagbin hands over a donation to the leader of the orphange

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Saturday, September 24, celebrated his 65th birthday.

He spent the day with the children of Hopeland Training Centre at Adjei Kojo, Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The Speaker, who was supported by his wife, Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin, presented a checque of GH₵50,000.00 to Rev. Brother Cosmas Kanmwaa, Director, Hopeland Training Centre.



Mr Bagbin also presented some sorted items worth GH₵50,000.00 to the Centre.



Hon. Alban Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He was first elected into Parliament during the 1992 Ghanaian General Elections. He represented the Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region.

Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries. He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.



Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills. He also served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from January 2017 to January 2021.



