3
Menu
News

Bagbin spends 65th birthday with orphans, donates GH₵100,000

Bagbin Donates To Tema Orphanage.jfif Alban Bagbin hands over a donation to the leader of the orphange

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Saturday, September 24, celebrated his 65th birthday.

He spent the day with the children of Hopeland Training Centre at Adjei Kojo, Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The Speaker, who was supported by his wife, Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin, presented a checque of GH₵50,000.00 to Rev. Brother Cosmas Kanmwaa, Director, Hopeland Training Centre.

Mr Bagbin also presented some sorted items worth GH₵50,000.00 to the Centre.

Hon. Alban Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He was first elected into Parliament during the 1992 Ghanaian General Elections. He represented the Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region.

Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries. He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills. He also served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from January 2017 to January 2021.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: