Bagbin was procedurally right on the Adwoa Safo issue - Group

Speaker Alban Bagbin

A pro-democracy group calling itself of Friends of Democracy, has backed the decision of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to defer a ruling on a Privileges Committee report on three 'absentee' Members of Parliament.

According to its convener, Kotia Nurideen Abubakar Bitis, the decision to consult the 'old lady' - as Bagbin referred to the deferral - was a sound one because it will afford the Speaker time to take a decision that was in tune with Parliamentary rules and procedures.



The group also slammed what they described as deliberate falsehood being peddled even before the ruling in an attempt to taint the Speakers' reputation.



"We urge the general public and well-meaning Ghanaians to treat such publications with the disdain they deserve while we await the Speaker’s ruling.



"Indeed, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is more than capable of bringing resolution to what appears to be a procedural quandary," their statement read in part.



Statement: Bagbin was procedurally right on the Adwoa Safo issue

We have closely followed the decision of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S. K. Bagbin, not to rush to a resolution on the status of the ousted minister for gender, children, and social protection and Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Adjoa Safo.



Prior to Mr. Speaker’s conclusion on the floor of the House, these publications sought to accuse him by spreading falsehoods and foul calumnies in an attempt to discredit his principles and good character.



We would like to draw the public’s attention to the following:



Some argue that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S. K. Bagbin, acted dilatorily in supporting the minority group in Parliament in order to avoid making a ruling and protect the member in question. We would like to point out that this same Speaker was the target of vitriol when he introduced a Private Member’s Bill requesting that the Privileges Committee look into the conduct of some members of Parliament. The question that needs to be answered is why will the same man who brought forward a submission and was attacked by some members of this group run away from a ruling?



In response to the other theory that Mr. Speaker supported the majority group’s decision to declare the said parliamentarian’s seat vacant in order to court the ruling government’s favour and goodwill, we would like to state that we are confident that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S. K. Bagbin, whose integrity has endeared him to many and earned him the title “wise man,” will not compromise and relent on his pledge to conscientiously discharge his duties in a manner that defends the rule of law.

It is worth noting that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S. K. Bagbin, is a man who has dedicated and continues to devote himself to the strengthening of Ghana’s Legislature and the development of our democracy; thus, his pledge to avoid partisanship in matters of governance remains intact. It is well known that Parliament follows certain procedural structures before making relevant decisions. These structures establish the ground rules and set the precedent that will be followed, so a decision on a sensitive matter, as alluded to by the Speaker and both sides of the House, necessitates the exclusion of personal sentiments in its application.



We urge the general public and well-meaning Ghanaians to treat such publications with the disdain they deserve while we await the Speaker’s ruling. Indeed, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is more than capable of bringing resolution to what appears to be a procedural quandary.



Kotia Nurideen Abubakar Bitis



Convener of Friends of Democracy