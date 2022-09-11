1
Bagre Dam spillage: Ya Na urges communities to evacuate

Ya Naa Abukari Mahama II 1 Ya Na Abukari II

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II, has appealed to residents living along the spillway of the Bagre Dam to evacuate to prevent disaster.

In a statement signed by his Secretary, the Overlord disclosed that, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, paid a courtesy call on him to inform him about the spillage of the Bagre dam.

He also appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation to help the affected communities to temporarily evacuate from the spillway.

On Thursday, September 1, authorities in Burkina Faso announced the spillage of the Bagre dam which usually flows downstream into Ghana, causing widespread destruction to lives and properties.

A visit to some communities in the North East region saw the levels in the White Volta rising steadily. The National Disaster Management Organisation has set up a Disaster Management Camp at Walewale to monitor support victims of the disaster.

