Baker-Vormawor’s coup comment bad, I didn’t expect that from a lawyer – Justice Abdulai

Oliver is currently in police custody for allegedly threatening a coup

The coup comment made by the convener of the Fixthecountry Movement Oliver Baker-Vormawor was unbefitting of a legal practitioner, a law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, (UPSA) Justice Abdulai, has said.

Justice Abdullai said on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, February 12 that he is not surprised at the action taken by the Police against him.



“It is clearly not a kind of comment from a lawyer, he will be the last person I will expect this from. I will take this comment from a footsoldier but from a lawyer.



“I was disturbed when I read that Police so when the Police took that action I wasn’t surprised at all,” he told host Dzifa Bampoh.



The Police in explaining the reasons for arresting Oliver Baker-Vormawor on Friday, February 11 said in a statement dated 12th February 2022, he was picked up for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-Levy bill is passed.



“Mr. Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.

He was picked up after arriving at the KIA on Friday, February 11, a member of the Movement Felicity Naana Nelson said.



“Oliver has been arrested at the KIA,” she told 3news.com in a telephone conversation after she earlier announced the arrest on her Facebook page.



“Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrived in Kotoka International Airport at 4pm today and he was whisked away by state officials. Oliver has been missing for the last 6 hours,” she had earlier written on her Facebook page.



She later said in a statement that “We wish to announce the disappearance of one of our conveners – Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.



“Mr Barker-Vormawor left the United Kingdom this morning Friday, 11th February 2022 for Accra, Ghana, where he is scheduled to have a series of meetings with the diplomatic community.

“He arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at 4:59 pm on TAP Air Portuagal flight TP 1527.



“The last time his family and lawyers heard from him was at 5:29 pm at which point he informed them that some unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way into the arrival hall at KIA.



“All attempts by Mr Barker-Vormawor’s family and lawyers to find him since that time have been unsuccessful. The KIA Security, the KIA Immigration Office, the Airport Police Station, the National Bureau of Investigations Headquarters, and the National Security Head Office (Blue Gate) do not have any information on him.”