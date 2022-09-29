1
Bald KT Hammond didn’t speak sense as an elder – PV Jantuah

Kt Hammond33 Kwabena Tahir Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former presidential staffer under John Dramani Mahama, PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng, has berated Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Tahir Hammond, for his unguarded criticism of Ghanaian youth despite his status in society as an elder.

The lawyer and politician suggested in a video while speaking to journalists that the youth in the country are empty-headed, lazy and wrong to criticize or boo the president during the global citizens festival held at the independence square in Accra.

The former Operations Director of Youth Enterprise Support (YES) thinks the lawmaker did not speak wise words to the youth.

"The booing of the President by the youth is ‘unGhanaian’ but KT Hammond knowing that the youth have erred and trying to correct that, you don’t go about insulting them with disdain, with his bald head, was he speaking sense?" he questioned.

"The bible tells us to respect our parents so our days may be long on earth, the same bible enjoins us to not prove the younger generation."

"What KT Hammond said lacks sense; who said people at respectable places don’t say silly things."

"If he wanted to correct the youth, he has made things worse with his statements; if he feels the youth are not engaged, he should make a law as a parliamentarian so the youth can get work to do."

He is urging the MP to rather get his colleagues to enact laws that will create opportunities for the youth of this country rather than insults.

"yes, the fundamentals are not working, but you don’t resort to booing an elder; there are ways to make your grievances heard in a democracy."

"Now KT Hammond and the youth who acted that way who has sense, tell me."

"I think now, the youth have much more sense than KT Hammond in his attempt to correct them; it is the youth who voted him to power and have given him a job."

"I will be surprised Adansi Asokwa residents, especially the youth, will vote for this guy to lead them again in parliament."

Source: mynewsgh.com
