Bamuhene accused of being behind gunshots at Akropong palace

GhanaWeb sources at Akropong in the Eastern Region have indicated that the Bamuhene of Akropong, Nana Afari Bampoe, is behind gunshots at the Okuapehemea Palace.

According to the source, the Bamuhene entered the palace with some armed thugs and ordered them to fire warning shots to disperse a family gathering observing the 40 days of the death of the family head, Barima Asante Amiri.



The source alleged that the Bamuhene later ordered his thugs to shoot the grandson of the Queen Mother, Kwabena Boafo, who had approached to question him over his act, at a very close range.



“Last Saturday, 6th August 2022, Bamuhene entered the Palace of the Okuapehemea with thugs, armed with guns, machetes and broken bottles. Family members had gathered to observe the 40 days of the death of the family head, Barima Asante Amiri.



“When Bamuhene and the thugs entered the house, they started shooting indiscriminately into the air. Kwabena Boafo who happens to be friendly with Bamuhene’s guys asked what the problem was, and immediately Bamuhene ordered his guys to shoot him at a very close range.



“Several bullets entered the leg of the young man. The police watched helplessly, while Bamuhene and the young guy he ordered to shoot went back to Bamuhene’s house which is right opposite Okuapehemea’s Palace,” the source narrated to GhanaWeb.



The source further observed that the shooting went on for over an hour without any action from the police present.

The source noted that when Bamuhene and the thugs entered the Palace of the Okuapehemea, “they seized the Queen Mother's drums at gunpoint, which signifies a declaration of war, in an Akan land.”



“Bamuhene claims he has placed a ban on noise-making which, in actual sense, is not within his powers.



“The normal practice is that after "addaebutuw" (a kind of launch towards the celebration of Odwira), a ban is placed on noise-making but a week or more grace period is given.



“This is the work of Akyeamehene and it is sanctioned by the Okuapehene. Where there is no Okuapehene, the Acting President of the Traditional Council sanctions it,” the source explained further.



“Nana Gyan Kwasi who is the Acting President declared that a two-week grace period is given to families to organize funerals of their departed members but Bamuhene mischievously imposed the ban the next day after the addaebutuw,” the source stressed.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Boafo's leg, according to GhanaWeb sources, was amputated on Tuesday, August 9, due to the injury he sustained from the gunshots.

Efforts to get the Bamuhene to respond to these allegations have proven futile.



