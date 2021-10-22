Ban on ‘aboboyaa’ takes effect from November 1 – Henry Quartey

File photo of tricycles, widely known as ‘aboboyaa’

• Tricycles will not be allowed on Accra Highways

• This is to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012



•Henry Quartey is working to achieve the Let’s Make Accra Work agenda



The Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced that effective November 1, 2021, tricycles, widely known as ‘aboboyaa’ will not be allowed on Accra Highways.



According to him, owners of these tricycles can continue their business but not on the highways.



This adds that the ban of tricycle users from the highway is to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).

“In collaboration with assemblies along the stretch of the motorway that will be announced, we will give them a one-week grace period. So, effective 1 November, tricycles cannot and will not be allowed to ride on the motorway. So, after the 90 days, they will be restricted to their respective assemblies rather than on the principal streets…,” Asaaseradio.com quoted him.



He added that he has engaged with the leadership of the users and they have agreed to the terms.



“But within the 90-day period, there will be a lot of engagements. I have already engaged the leadership of the tricycle users, and they have understood what we are saying – that it is rather to their benefit.”



Henry Quartey has been hailed as a shining light in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for his campaign to make Accra great again campaign.



The successful relocation of onion traders from Agbogboloshie to Adjen Kotoku remains the biggest highlight of his reign as Greater Accra Regional Minister.