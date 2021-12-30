Ban on beach activities lifted; revellers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entry

beaches have been opened

Beach operators excited about the directive

Beaches were to lose revenue after closure



National Security deployed to enforce directive



The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban initially placed on the operation of beaches during the Christmas festivities in the capital.



The council had in an earlier announcement, stated that all beaches should remain closed during the festive season as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.



However, addressing the media after an extended REGSEC meeting with stakeholders, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey announced that persons who will patronize any beach in Accra must show proof of vaccination or be willing to be vaccinated before gaining access to the shores.

“Following the reports of the representative of the Ghana Health Service, REGSEC decided that the beaches be closed before and during the festivities. But we have reviewed the decision that was taken. It has been decided by REGSEC jointly with the GHS that operators of the various beaches in the Greater Accra Region can go back and do business on the condition that people who patronize the beaches showed proof of vaccination or will be vaccinated at the point of entry. We pray that the operators will abide by this new directive and abide by the COVID-19 protocols at the beaches”, the Regional Minister said. To this end, the REGSEC is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service to mount vaccination posts at the various beaches to see to the implementation of this latest arrangement.



In welcoming the news, some beach operators expressed excitement, whiles assuring that adequate measures to ensure compliance with the directive will be put in place.



The government has ordered strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols in the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus following a spike in daily infections.



The government had earlier announced the mandatory waring of nose masks in public transports. Meanwhile, that directive is yet to fully materialize. Health Authorities have said, the Greater Accra Region is recording high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in recent times. It said the region is currently carrying about 90% of the country’s burden of active cases.