Ban on drumming and noise-making commences Monday, May 9

The ban is imposed as part of observance of the Homowo festival

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year’s ban on drumming and noisemaking will commence from Monday, May 9, 2022, to Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The ban affects any form of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands and the use of any form of musical instruments within the Ga State during the period.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh said during this period, “the Ga State will fast and pray for rainfall, a bountiful harvest and good tidings”.



“The Ga State would also pray for the Country and its citizens to continue to keep the peace, the love, tranquility and good spirit,” the statement added.



The Council also entreated all persons within the Ga State to comply with the month-long ban and refrain from making derogatory remarks about the rites, customs, practices, usages and beliefs of the Ga people.



The ban mandates that;



– All worship centres should confine their activities within their church premises.

– Noise making including clapping of hands, the use of tambourine and other musical instruments be avoided during this period.



– The positioning of loudspeakers outside the church premises and mosques is banned.



– Roadside evangelism and the use of megaphones and other loudspeakers should also be totally avoided



– Funeral rites and their related activities are also banned



A task force working with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies has also been set up to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and the other Security Agencies to ensure compliance with the ban.