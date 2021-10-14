Ban on illegal mining affected NPP’s votes - John Boadu

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

• Government has placed a ban on illegal mining

•Some affected areas include the Western Region



• John Boadu says the ban affect NPP’s vote in the 2020 elections



The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has revealed that the ban on illegal mining in the Western Region affected their votes in the 2020 elections.



He indicated that it was worth the risk as there was a need to protect the country’s resources irrespective of the consequences.



According to GNA, he said, "I am so gratified it caused us in the just-ended election but it was to protect our forest reserves, including water bodies from individuals who illegally tampered with it."

"We cannot sit down unconcern and watch few people destroy the country because of politics without taking any action. President Akufo-Addo took a bold decision and we supported him."



"In as much as we try to protect the environment, we would also provide alternative livelihood for people who have been displaced as a result of government decision to halt illegal mining in this region," John Boadu added.



Boadu noted that steps have been put in place to ensure that equipment used by those with concession will not affect the country’s resources.



"Currently if one gets a concession, the government would provide the needed machines and equipment that are environmentally friendly to these miners to enable them to go about their duties."



"As we speak now, we have even procured 200 processing machines to be given to these miners to help them practise safe mining," he stressed.