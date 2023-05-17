Ban on moise making: Respect our customs – Ga Mantse tells chieftaincy ministry

President of the Ga Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Traditional Council has reiterated its firm stance on the ban on drumming and noise-making in the Ga Traditional Area, emphasising the importance of upholding their customs and traditions.

In a press statement signed by the President of the Ga Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the council firmly declared the ministry’s position as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”



Contrary to the ministry’s assertion, the Ga Traditional Council maintains that they have not endorsed the use of microphones or public address systems at reduced volumes in church auditoriums or any other settings.



“We wish to state categorically that, the said Press statement is unfortunate and unacceptable. At no point has the Members of the Ga Traditional Council endorsed usage of microphones and Public Address System by the clergy or any other at reduced volume in church Auditoriums etc."



The statement emphasised that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making has been observed since time immemorial and should be respected as a longstanding cultural practice.

Highlighting the significance of customary law as an integral part of Ghana’s legal framework, the council urges the general public to adhere to their earlier press statement, reinforcing the importance of respecting and observing the ban appropriately.



“We wish to inform the general public to adhere to the earlier Press Statement issued by the Ga Traditional Council. This has been a yearly observance from time immemorial and this year should be no exception. This is Our Custom, Customary law is part of the laws of Ghana and must be observe appropriately.”



The ban on drumming and noise-making commenced Monday, May 15 as part of customary preparations for the annual Homowo festival celebrated by the Ga community.