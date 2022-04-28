Ban on noise-making to commence on May 9 – Ga Traditional Council

Ban on drumming

Worship centres are to confine their activities to their facilities

Roadside evangelism banned from May 9



Gas to commence Homowo on May 2



The Ghana Traditional Council has announced that the 2022 ban on drumming and noise-making will commence on Monday May 9, 2022.



The ban is expected to last for a month and during this period, the Ga people are expected to fast and pray for a successful harvest, citinewsroom.com reports.



Speaking at a briefing in Accra, the Public Relations Officer of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, said that this year’s ban on noise making and drumming, in addition to the prayer for a bumper harvest will focus on prayer for peace and love in the country.



“The Ga Traditional Council announces to the public that the 2022 Ga Homowo festival will commence with cleansing the sacred farm on the 2nd of May 2022. This will be followed by the ban on drumming and noise-making from the 9th day of May to the 9th day of June 2022. During this period, the Ga state will fast and pray for rainfall and a bumper harvest. The Ga State will also pray for the country and its citizens to continue to keep the peace, love, tranquillity, and good spirit,” Nii Tetteh is quoted to have said.

He further stated that task forces have been created in the various Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that individuals and groups do not violate the ban on noise making.



He further urged that individuals on the Ga land refrain from making insulting remarks about the culture and beliefs of the Ga people that are exhibited during the Homowo Festival.



Here are some of the Guidelines groups and individuals living on the Ga land are expected to observe during the ban on noise making:



1. All worship centers should confine their activities to within their church premises.



2. Noise making including clapping of hands, the use of tambourine, and other musical instruments should be avoided during this period.



3. The positioning of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period.