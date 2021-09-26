Ban on recruitment of domestic workers to Gulf States still in force until further notice - Ministry

File Photo: The Ministry said the ban remains in force until further notice

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has stated that the ban on the direct to home migration of Ghanaian labour migrants to the Gulf States is still in force.

The Ministry said the ban remains in force until further notice.



It however said the ban does not affect the lawful recruitment of skilled workers (non-domestic house helps).



In 2017, the government placed a temporary ban on recruitment of workers to Gulf countries after a hike in reported cases of abuse faced by migrant workers.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, announced the suspension saying there was a freeze on the issuance of recruitment licenses as part of measures to curb the abuses.



He added that the reported cases in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others border on national security.



The directive followed calls by several human rights activists to ban Visa-20 – visas issued solely to those seeking to travel to the Gulf as house helps.