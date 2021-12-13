Banda-Wura oppose LGBTQI+

The pride flag

Source: GNA

Nana Kwasi Omankuminte II, Omanhene of Banda Traditional Area in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, has warned of a stiffer punishment for practitioners of LGBTQI+ including banishment from his enclave.

He said Ghana's Parliament has begun a discussion on a bill that would deal with the exigencies and some are advocating LGBTQI+ be made a crime.



Nana Omankuminte said this during the annual maiden "Tekpang Djundai Festival in commemoration of the exploitation of Tekpang Banda Division of the Guan Nchumuru that led them to their present locations both in Oti and Northern Region.



The cultural festival is greatly organized together with athletic competitions which brought together participants from both Oti and Northern Region, said his community would not accept LGBTQI+ adding it is an affront to culture and tradition.



The Paramount chief of Tekpang Traditional Area, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to establish one secondary institution at Banda.

He said water is still a challenge in the community and urged Ghana Water Company to come to their aid to avert the shortage of the resource during the dry season.



Mr. Nkrumah Ogyile, District Chief Executive (DCE) lauded the celebration of the Djundai festival as it was a sure way to maintain the values and tenets of the cultural heritage of the people, adding, "it will help the youth to understand our cultural"



On behalf of the Oti Region Minister, Mr. Francis Kofi Okesu, the Dean of the MDCEs in the region expressed gratitude to the chiefs, stakeholders, the clergies for their roles in the peace building process in the Oti.



He said peace remained a prerequisite for development and urged traditional authorities to devise preventive measures for the region to access the intended purpose for which it was created.