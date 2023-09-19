Bank account of Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother still sending her money – OSP tells court

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reportedly told the court that the bank account of a late brother of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, is still active.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, copies of documents the OSP filled in court indicated that the said account recently sent money to the former minister even though it was supposed to be inactive.



“Analysis of the statements in the first respondent’s (Cecilia Dapaah) bank account revealed highly suspicious transactions involving the name of the first respondent’s deceased brother – Nana Akwasi Essan.



“The said Nana Akwasi Essan died in January 2022 and there is no record domiciled at the financial institutions of probate or letters of administration granted to personal representatives). Strangely, there are active transfers from the deceased person’s bank account to that of the first respondent’s account,” parts of the documents filed is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



It added that “as recently as September 19, 2022, and May 23, amounts of ¢10,450 and ¢11,280 respectively were transferred, supposedly by the deceased brother to the first respondent (Cecilia Dapaah).”



The report added that the documents, which JoyNews secured exclusively, showed that Cecilia Dapaah has millions of cedis but she cannot prove the source of these monies.

Background:



She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her houses helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



The OSP had applied for the court to confirm its freeze order of some of Cecilia Dapaah's assets including her bank accounts and monies found at her properties.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

