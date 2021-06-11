Bank of Ghana acting above the law - Rockson Dafeamekpor

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has described the Bank of Ghana’s decision to turn down an invitation to meet Parliament’s Probing Committee as disrespectful and acting above the law.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, owners of defunct UT Bank and uniBank respectively, petitioned Parliament to probe the Central Bank on why their banking licences were withdrawn.



The Bank of Ghana was later invited to appear before Parliament’s Probing Committee to ascertain how UT Bank and Unibank were collapsed. However, the legal counsel for the bank wrote to parliament insisting that they would not appear before parliament.



Reacting to the response by the Bank of Ghana, the MP for South Dayi Constituency claims that the Central Bank was pitching itself as above the law and disobeyed the Speaker of Parliament.

“Parliament has written to you to respond to the petition and also make documents available for purposes of an enquiry into the matter and Bank of Ghana says they would not appear before Parliament?,” the MP quizzed.



He added, “First of all, they are even bastardizing the process, they stopped shy of labelling the process illegal and practically communicating to the speaker in a condescending manner that he had no power to do what he did.”



“They’ve responded to the petition and they think they acted legally which is the 'gravement' of the situation,” Hon. Dafeamekpor stated.