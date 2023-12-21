Bank staff remanded for appropriating customer’s cash

File photo

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded a front desk officer of Access bank, Tarkwa branch, for dishonestly appropriating a cash sum of GH￠9,190.57 belonging to a customer of the bank.

Edmond Nashiru, 30, in his statement to the police, said he needed money to organise a church programme, hence he resorted to the criminal act to raise funds.



He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyer, Mr Bright Baiden, prayed the court, presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, to grant his client bail but that was declined, and the case adjourned to December 28, 2023.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, said the complaint was made by the management of Access Bank, Tarkwa branch, and Nashiru was the first point of call for customers who visited the bank with issues to be addressed.



He said on November 22, 2023, management of the bank reported to the police that, Daniel Atigah, a witness and customer, lodged a complainant that a total amount of GH￠ 9,190.57 had been withdrawn from his account.



According to prosecution, management quickly activated an audit management team to investigate the issue and report their findings.

The team’s report indicated that Nashiru was responsible for the withdrawal so a formal complaint was lodged with the police and he was arrested to assist in investigations.



The prosecutor said on July 3, 2023, while Nashiru was on duty, Atigah went to the banking hall and complained of an error with his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, and he directed him to fill a form requesting for a new card without his knowledge.



The problem persisted and Atigah went back to the bank for it to be rectified but Nashiru was not on duty and a different staff issued another ATM card to him, the prosecutor said.



He said Nashiru took custody of the other ATM card, which he intentionally assisted Atigah to apply for and was using it to make withdrawals from his account.