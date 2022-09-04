5
Menu
News

Banking crisis: BoG failed Ghanaians; persons who caused it should be in jail by now - KAA

Kwabena Agyepongg.png Kwabena Agyepong, former General Secretary of the NPP

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has stated that Ghanaians must blame the banking regulators for the banking sector crisis.

He believes the inspectorate division and the supervisory body failed Ghanaians long before the banking crisis began.

In a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline, he explained that the crisis was caused by a failure on the part of our regulatory body.

The country’s supervisory and regulatory bodies let the sector down long before the banking crisis began.

“You cannot have a situation in which people mismanage banks to the point where the Bank of Ghana gives them our taxpayers’ money in the form of liquidity support, then they share the money, and these guys are still walking the streets of Accra."

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE