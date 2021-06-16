Banning motorbikes won’t stop crime – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Saani Adib

A Security Analyst, Saani Adib has said a ban on motorbikes will not stop crime in the country.

“We need to get to the root cause because when you ban motorbikes they will use other means and it doesn’t stop the crime,” he said on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



Many of the criminal gangs use motorbikes in most of the recorded robbery cases in the country.



Saani Adib however observed, “that the unfortunate problem with the security management in Ghana is we make motorbikes the situational solution sort of to the actual problem with security management.”



Mr. Saani Adib advised that the security agencies must rather improve on ways of tackling crime and investigation, improve forensic crime labs adding that there should be a crime lab in every regional capital in the country.



He advised the security agencies to step up their efforts in combating crime and called for an improved intelligence gathering since most of the criminals are now crime syndicates.

Nonetheless, he said Ghanaians must also take their personal security seriously since the security agencies cannot pick signals on every possible crime and foil all criminal operations.



“I think that it is about time Ghanaians take their personal security seriously. When you take the attacks on Mobile Money Operators among others, it means you cannot rely on the security services,” Mr. Adib stated.



This comes on the back of the killing of a police officer and one other by suspected robbers during bulk cash transfer at James Town in Accra.



Meanwhile, the Police Administration has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the alleged robbers.



The package was announced by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman on Tuesday.