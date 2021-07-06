Bantama Christ Apostolic donates items worth over GH₵25K to the needy

Three needy homes benefitted from the donation by the church members

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) branch of Bantama Central Assembly, has donated quantities of relief items to three needy homes in the Ashanti Region.

The items worth over GH₵25, 000.00, aimed to support the beneficiary institutions, the Bekwai Destitute Infirmary, Remar Rehabilitation Center, Edwenase, and Kumasi Children’s Home, in their upkeep of those they were taking care of.



They included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, tins of milk, cartons of milo, biscuits, sanitary towels, toilet papers, sachet and bottled drinking water.



Additionally, the Church also donated more than 30 bales of clothing and foot wears to the Wa Missions CACI, Gurugu Katarigu Assembly and Bolgatanga CACI to help in evangelism in these areas.



Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, General Secretary, CACI, presenting the items to the various groups at a short ceremony in Kumasi, explained that the donation was proceeding the Church’s annual 40 days fasting programme.



They would continue extending such gestures to the less-privileged in the society, he affirmed, noting that: “It is the duty of churches to draw people closer and make them feel at home all the time.”

He said it was the Church’s core business to promote moral and spiritual uprightness, therefore, the leadership was determined to embark on donations and evangelism missions for the good of humanity.



Apostle Amponsah Frimpong called on Ghanaians to adopt lifestyles that promoted peace and shun all forms of activities that created tension, fear and panic in the country.



Manager of the Remar Rehabilitation Center, Mr. Oti Prempeh, expressing appreciation on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, lauded the Bantama Central Assembly of the CACI for its outreach programmes to the needy over the years.



He described the gesture as “Christian-like” and called on other faith-based organizations to come to the aid of the institutions.