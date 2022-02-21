Bantama MP donates cash, tablet to little Adobea who criticised govt in a video

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has presented an undisclosed amount of money and a tablet to an 8-year-old Basic 2 pupil, Adobea, who was seen criticizing the Akufo-Addo-led government in a video.

The Basic 2 pupil had campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2020 elections.



However, in a recent video that went viral, the little girl was seen criticizing the government for neglecting her after she campaigned for the NPP to win the elections.



The Bantama MP, commended the little girl for campaigning for him and the party.



He, however, cautioned parents of the little girl and other children against pushing their children into politics at such an early age.

He noted that pushing a minor into politics at such an early age could affect their lives in the future.



He further noted that the President was already catering for the education of the little girl by the interventions made in the country’s educational sector, to ensure Adobea and other Ghanaian children benefit.



The parents of the little girl, Kwabena Addo and Madam Akosua Serwa pleaded with the NPP-led government to forgive their daughter for the video criticizing them.