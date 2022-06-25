Bantama youth threaten to vote out 47 MPs from the Ashanti region

Ghana's parliament

Bantama youth goes hard on Ashanti MPs, Akufo-Addo over neglect

Bantama youth threatens to vote against their MPs



We will select individuals within us from different constituencies to be our MPs, Bantam youth



The Bantama Youth Association has raised concerns over the failure of over 40 members of parliament to help the region with development.



According to the association, the 47 Members of Parliament have disappointed the people of the Ashanti Region as they have failed to embark on developmental projects in the region.



In a press conference held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the spokesperson of a pressure group calling itself Bantama Youth Association, Kwame Awuah Nimfour, announced that if they (MPs) fail to change, the youth will pick their candidates themselves.

“We have 47 Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region and none of them is helping in the development of the region. Our MPs have disappointed us and if they do not change their style, we pick our members to contest various constituencies in 2024 elections. We will petition the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on this development.



“If the President and his governors do not turn to Asanteman we do not want to see neither NPP nor NDC to bring in MPs in 2024 election. We will select individuals within us from different constituencies to be our representatives,” the Bantama youth warned.



Aside from that, the youth association raised concerns about uncompleted projects in the region which have been abandoned for some time now.



Some of these projects they cited are the Sofoline interchange, the Suame Interchange, airport roundabout flyover, and Boankra Inland Port among others.



They advised the president to take a step to address their concerns or face the consequences in the next elections.

NYA/BOG