Bar operator slashes customer over change

The victim was slashed on the left cheek

A 65-year-old Akwasi Appau at Assin Ninkyiso, a suburb of Assin North District of the Central Region, is battling for his life after a drinking spot operator allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

He is said to have had a misunderstanding with the operator Wofa Yaw, popularly known as ‘Kofie ko wu’ believes to be in his 60s, while they were at the drinking spot.



The misunderstanding, according to report ensued after the suspect did not get a change for the victim following alcohol he had purchased from him.



Assembly member for the area, Villinke Mohammed, narrating the incident to journalists said, the victim did not welcome the suspect’s reason to keep his money which eventually resulted in a scuffle between the two where the suspect’s finger was bitten in the process.



He disclosed that after the fight was separated, the victim Akwasi Appau had returned to the spot to pick his mobile phone but while returning, the drinking spot operator launched the attack on him with a machete.

He received the slash on his left cheek and bled profusely and was sent to the St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



He was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, due to the severity of the injury.



The victim, Wofa Yaw, according to reports, also visited a health center at Assin Breku for medical attention on the injury he sustained on his finger.