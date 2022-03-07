0
Barbados Prime Minister ask Ghanaians to preserve tenets of democracy despite pressures

Mia Amor Mottley Barbados PM Prime Minister (PM) of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley

Mon, 7 Mar 2022

Prime Minister (PM) of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley has advised Ghanaians to hold on to the tenets of democracy and peace which the country is enjoying even in the face of International pressure.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the 65thIndependence Anniversary held at Cape Coast, Prime Minister Mottley said despite Global Economic, Political and climate challenges, Ghana must ”not give into any pressure that disturbs the existing unity”.

Madam Mia Motley praised Ghana’s generosity and commitment to helping to develop the healthcare system in Barbados.

This follows Ghana’s decision to send about 200 nurses to that country to support its health care system.

Prime Minister Motley expressed gratitude to Ghana for sending the first batch of 95 Nurses. She called for more collaboration between Ghana and Barbados.


