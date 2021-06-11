Barekese SHS students join Green Ghana project to plant over 10,000 trees

Students of Barekese SHS with school authorities after the exercise

Source: Evans Gyamerah

Barekese Senior High School took part in Ghana government’s Green Ghana project as students and teachers teamed up with Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly, Atwima Nwabiagya North District Education Office and Forestry Commission to plant over 10,000 trees on Friday.

Following the declaration by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that June 11 is national tree planting day as government intends to plant five million trees in a day across the country as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment, the students took part and planted trees on campus with excitement.



Hon. Rebecca Yeboah, the District Chief Executive of the area, after planting her trees urged Ghanaians to do their quota by protecting trees and other natural resources around especially the two dams in the district which provide hundred thousands of people with portable drinking water.



“It is a great moment to join these students and teachers to plant trees in the district and around Barekese dam for a better Ghana. I will like to say that Ghanaians should help in protecting the trees planted today and those already in the system,” Yeboah told AshesGyamera.com.



“Since Atwima Nwabiagya North has two important water bodies – Barekese Dam and Owabi Dam – we need more trees around to protect them because these are the major sources of water for the people of Kumasi and its environs.



“Anyone who will be found cutting down trees or encroaching especially closer to the two dams will be arraigned before court so that the laws of the land deal with them,” she concluded.

The Education Director of the district, Frank Duah Boateng urged students and teachers to help in protecting trees as they are the source of many important things to the country.



“This is a good project and I must commend the president for it. I believe that students and teachers in the district must always come together to sustain our forest since the trees bring about a lot of positives,” he said.



“When students are taught how to care for the trees and environment, they grow to become good and well-meaning citizens who will always have their country at heart. The education office is ready to help in diverse ways,” he added.



The headmaster of Barekese SHS, Mr. Antwi Manu ‘Waben’ promised to see to it that the trees that were planted will be cared for by teachers and students in order to achieve the aim behind the program.



AshesGyamera.com understands that the Suame district of Church of Pentecost has also commenced a project to plant 13,000 trees in Atwima Nwabiagya North district.