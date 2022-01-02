Barima Kumi Acheaw II is not dead - Royal family

Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw II

Source: GNA

Nana Owusu Yeboah, the brother of Barima Kumi Acheaw II, the Chief of Abesim, near Sunyani, says it is untrue that the chief of the town has passed on, as speculated on social and other traditional media outlets.

He confirmed Barimah Acheaw II, also the Kyidomhene of Dormaa Traditional Area was unwell, and added he was responding to treatment and asked the media to always cross-check their facts from reliable sources.



Rumours of the demise of Barimah Acheaw II went viral on social and other media platforms on December 31, 2021, and turned the Abesim Township into a state of suspicion, shock, and disbelief.



But, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abesim, Nana Yeboah, popularly known as ‘YB’ said the royal family was surprised and described the speculations as ‘baseless and useless’.

He, therefore, asked relations and friends, home and abroad, to remain calm and disregard such rumours, saying “Nana is in good and stable condition receiving treatment at one of the prestigious hospitals in the country.”



“We intend not to have any brawl with any media house or personnel, so it is appropriate media practitioners remain circumspect in their reportage by going the extra mile to double-check their facts well, in order not to land themselves in avoidable trouble,” Nana Yeboah stated.