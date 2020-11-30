Barima Kwaku Duah donates to Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education

The items donated included; gas stoves, cylinders and fridges

Barima Kwaku Duah, Ahenenanahene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area has donated assorted items to the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education and the J.B Danquah Memorial Centre Library, at Kyebi to mark his 50th birthday celebration.

The items included; gas stoves, cylinders and fridges for the Home Economics Department of the College of Education and 1,500 pieces of assorted story books to the library to improve on educational standards in the area.



Presenting the items, Nana Kwaku Duah noted that since education was the bedrock of development for every society, it was a step in the right direction for people who had made it through education, to give back to the society.



He said with the Free SHS policy, it was important to support children in the communities to be able to benefit from the policy and urged parents to allow their wards to visit the library often to improve their reading habits.

Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah, President of Care for Society International, a Non-Governmental Organization, focusing on rural education, said her outfit had initiated a radio learning programme engaging over 3,000 children in 13 districts in the Eastern Region.



She expressed hope that the books would go a long way to complement the radio programme in the area and appealed for support for its expansion to benefit more children to make up for the loss of classes hours due to covid-19.