Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke over 'silly white man' comment

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Prof Steve Hanke

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has apologised for describing Professor Steve Hanke as a "silly white man".

According to the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, he was just being sarcastic with his description of the Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.



He said he is currently standing trial for treason because of a similar sarcastic comment he had made.



"Apologies @steve_hanke! My people are literal people. Sarcasm doesn’t work here. I would know! I am currently standing trial for treason because of said sarcasm. One day soon, I will make a joke that eventually lands," Oliver Barker-Vormawor tweeted.





????????‍♂️ Apologies @steve_hanke! My people are literal people. Sarcasm doesn’t work here.



I would know! I am currently standing trial for treason because of said sarcasm. One day soon, I will make a joke that eventually lands. https://t.co/o1H8zMbuAB — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) September 4, 2022

Barker-Vormawor in a September 2 Facebook post had warned the US-based Professor not to come and create more jobs for hungry men because he had proposed that the only option to fix Ghana's economic mess is for the central bank to install a currency board.According to him, a currency board was not the solution to Ghana's currency and inflation problems.He stated that Prof Hanke does not know the people who will be put on the currency board that he is proposing."Prof Steve Hanke keeps talking of a currency board, as if it’s the solution to our currency and inflation problems. Hahaha. Silly white man. Does he know the people we will put on the Board?" Oliver Barker-Vormawor quizzed.

"Abeg. Sit somewhere. Don’t come and create more jobs for hungry men. Shalom," his Facebook post concluded.



TWI NEWS







Prof Steve Hanke has for some time now been commenting on Ghana's economic crisis which has propelled the country to seek a bailout from the IMF.



In his constant monitoring of Ghana’s economic situation on his #EconWatch, the Applied Economics Professor concluded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is mismanaging the economy, has Ghana's current economic downturn.

In one of his tweets, Prof Hanke stated that Ghanaians are shutting down businesses in protest of the 42.3% Ghana Cedi depreciation to the US Dollar.



He asked when will Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will learn, because the current currency depreciation required the installation of a “currency board.”



“Since Jan 1, 2020, the Ghana’s #cedi has depreciated by a stunning 42.3% against the USD. Now, Ghanaians are shutting businesses down in protest.



“When will Pres. Akufo-Addo learn? Ghana MUST mothball its central bank & install a currency board!” Prof Steve Hanke’s tweet said.





Since Jan 1, 2020, the Ghana’s #cedi has depreciated by a stunning 42.3% against the USD. Now, Ghanaians are shutting businesses down in protest. When will Pres. Akufo-Addo learn? Ghana MUST mothball its central bank & install a currency board!https://t.co/BGHsbjgXCc — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 23, 2022

He ranked Ghana 6th on his inflation dashboard because the country’s inflation has risen two times the official inflation rate by the Statistical Service of 32%.



“Ghana is in 6th place in this week's inflation table. On August 18, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 77%/yr-more than 2x the official inflation rate of 32%/yr. To put an end to its economic death spiral, GHA must install the Central Bank and install a #CurrencyBoard,” Prof Hanke added.



