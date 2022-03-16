Barker-Vormawor arrives for bail application ruling

Oliver arrived at the court premise amidst heavy security

In a few hours, a Tema High Court will issue a ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of embattled #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Having been in police custody since February 11, 2022, the activist is facing charges of Treason Felony with committal proceedings ongoing at the Ashaiman Magistrate Court.



The bail application was filed at the High Court following the refusal of the magistrate court to grant him bail on grounds of lack of jurisdiction relative to the charges he has been pressed with.



At its last sitting on the application, counsel for Barker-Vormawor led by lawyer Akoto-Ampaw argued that the evidence of a statement shared by the activist in a Facebook post does not support the charges preferred against him by the state.



According to defense counsel, the post in which his client threatened to “do the coup” himself if governments proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions is passed into law was only a conditional statement.



The prosecution on its part asked the court to refuse the accused bail insisting there is enough evidence to support the charge against the suspect.

The prosecution cited the absence of a permanent abode of the suspect and the potential of him posing a flight risk to back its opposition against the bail.



The presiding judge, Justice Daniel Mensah after hearing the arguments on Monday, March 14, 2022, adjourned sitting to today, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to deliver his ruling on the application.



Ahead of the court’s sitting, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was brought to the Tema High Court amidst heavy police security.



Exiting from the police van into the court, the activist sought to show a mood of high spirit by inquiring from the media men who were jostling to capture his arrival “how are (they) were doing”



He singled out a photojournalist and humorously questioned him of when he will receive a copy of the pictures he has been taking of him at his various court appearances.