Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest

Barker Vormawor Oliver Mawuse FTC Convener.png Barker-Vormawor has been charged for careless and inconsiderate driving

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FixTheCountry convener arrested

Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony

Police arrest convenor again

FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor has for the second time this year been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

It was reported early on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, that the activist had been arrested on his way to the Ashaiman District Court where hearing for his case of treason trial from his first arrest was scheduled.

Speaking on his second arrest from a holding cell at the Madina Court, the activist questioned whether his arrest was a coincidence or linked to his association with the pressure group.

“I am currently Being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone is still with me. Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times. I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissioner.

“Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President,” he wrote.

Coupled with images from the cell, Barker-Vormawor stated in his post that #FixTheCountry had earned a $50,000 award from the Open Society Foundation.

In a subsequent post, he stated that the police have since charged him for careless and inconsiderate driving.

“I have been charged with ‘careless and inconsiderate driving.’ I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court wae lol. Carry your Ghana card,” he wrote.

Barker-Vormawor was first arrested on February 11, 2022, and charged with treason trial for allegedly threatening to stage a coup.

After spending over a month in a cell, a Tema High Court granted him bail pending the conclusion of his criminal trial.

