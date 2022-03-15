Barker-Vormawor can abscond using unauthorized routes – State Attorney opposes bail application

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

A senior state attorney, Hilda Craig has pleaded with the Tema High Court to deny the bail application of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Vehemently opposing the bail application by lawyers for the Cambridge University PhD student, Hilda Craig argued that the accused does not have a fixed place of abode in the country.



“He lodges with friends, he’s not regularly in the country,” she told Justice Daniel Mensah.



The state attorney said the applicant’s (Oliver Vormawor) conduct while in custody left much to be desired and maintained that he cannot be trusted to assist with investigations.



But lead counsel for Mr. Vormawor, lawyer Akoto Ampaw argued that there was no evidence to back claims that his client had the capacity and was prepared to carry out his “reckless” statement. He noted that the accused’s comments could best be described as loose talk borne from “youthful exuberance”.



He said Mr Vormawor’s statement was a conditional phrase, adding that, with the E-levy not having been passed, “the treason felony charge imposed is simply a charge by the state to prevent the granting of bail.



Citing Section 96(1) and 96(4) the Criminal and other offences (Procedure Act), Act 30 , he prayed the court not to use bail as punishment for his client.

Section 96(4) provides that, “a Court shall not withhold or withdraw bail merely as a punishment.”



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw further argued that Oliver Barker-Vormawor posed no flight risk since his passport was in the possession of the prosecution.



But Hilda Craig rebutted counsel’s submissions, noting that although his passport had been confiscated, he could leave the country using unapproved routes as has been observed by several Ghanaians.



When Justice Daniel Mensah enquired why a lawyer and PhD student would jeopardise his career and status, Hilda Craig explained that the gravity of the charge against could propel him to do so.



Justice Daniel Mensah, after hearing both parties noted that the court’s mind is made up but will need time to make a detailed ruling.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, March 16, 2022, for the ruling.