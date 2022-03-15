1
Barker-Vormawor case adjourned again to March 16 for bail ruling

Oliver Barker Vormawor Lawyer Lecturer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Tema High Court has adjourned the ruling of the bail application of the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to March 16.

The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah said even though his “mind is made up” of the ruling, he wants to give a detailed ruling.

This was after lawyers of the applicant led by Akoto Ampaw moved the bail application for consideration.

Counsel while moving the bail application described the comment which led to his arrest as “loose and youthful exuberant talk.”

The AG led by Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney opposed to the grant of bail and said the accused is just a lodger who lives with his friends.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony and has been in detention since February 11, 2022.

