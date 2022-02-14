Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony

#Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormarwor Photo: Edem Robby Abbeyquaye

I will lead a coup d’etat if the E-Levy is passed, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry campaigner in court over coup statement



Barker-Vormawor denied bail



The Ashaiman District Court has charged #Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormarwor with treason felony.



He was charged with treason felony on Monday morning in accordance with section 182 (b) of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command.



Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is about a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy that is currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.

According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, appeared before the court Monday, February 14 and has been denied bail after being charged with treason felony by the police.



The court presided over by Her Honour Eleanor Barnes said it does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.



She, however, urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.



Meanwhile, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is expected to reappear on February 28, 2022.



