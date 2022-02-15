Barker-Vormawor could get life imprisonment – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason

He was arrested for threatening a coup



If found guilty, he will get up to life imprisonment



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lawyer and #FixTheCountry convener, could be facing life imprisonment if he is found guilty of the treason felony charge he is facing, private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has said.



According to him, the treason felony charge is very serious and considered a first-degree felony.



The legal practitioner is of the view that, the police violated the human rights of the suspect by putting him behind police cells for more than 48-hours as prescribed in the 1992 Constitution.

“The police are oppressing us, we will not take this oppression from them; we all live under this single Constitution, they must play by the rules…



“[Treason felony] goes for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. You take it from fine, one year, two years up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, that’s how come this is a very serious [case],” Martin Kpebu said on Joy News’ ‘PM Express’ on Monday.



He said, the Police sending the #FixTheCountry convener to a District Court was wrong and there it will take his lawyers at least one week for them to file all the necessary applications to get him [Oliver Barker-Vormawor] a bail.



“The police have really really prejudiced this thing and it’s just not good and so, we must say it with all the force we can muster. If you see a dog and you call it a wolf, very soon, nobody will take you serious,” Kpebu stated further.



The #FixTheCountry convener, was charged with treason felony after he made comments on social media that have been deemed to be a coup threat.

The Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, remanded Barker-Vormawor, into police custody till February 28.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, upon his return to the country.



The police statement stated, his arrest was necessitated following a comment he made on the social media platforms to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy is passed into law.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor made the post after pictures of the E-levy cake at the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday party went viral.



During the court hearing, the lawyer for the suspect, Akoto Ampaw, prayed the court to grant him bail but the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, opposed the plea and asked that he be remanded due to the nature of the case.