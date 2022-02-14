Barker-Vormawor denied bail

#FixTheCountry campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The court has denied #FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor bail after he was arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is in relation to a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, who is a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, appeared before the court today and has been denied bail after being charged with treason felony by the police.