Barker-Vormawor doesn’t have people of good character to stand as sureties – AG tells court

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11 for threatening to stage a coup

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has told the Tema High Court not to grant Convener of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor bail because he has not demonstrated that he has people of good character and sufficient means willing to stand as sureties for him.

“That the applicant has not demonstrated that he has people of good character and sufficient means willing to stand as sureties for him,” the Attorney General said.



He further said Barker-Vormawor allegedly lied that a United Kingdom-based woman whom he asked the Ghana Police to speak to after his arrest, was his wife.



The Attorney General, in asking the court to deny Barker-Vormawor bail, said it turned out that the claim was false.



“Following his arrest, applicant directed the Police officers to speak to a lady in the United Kingdom that the applicant claimed was his wife, which allegation eventually turned out to be false. Subsequently, another woman showed up at the Ashaiman Police station claiming to be applicants wife,” Godfred Dame said.

The AG further told the court to deny him bail because he has no fixed place of abode.



This makes him flight risk, he said.



“That investigations have revealed that the applicant has no fixed place of abode in Ghana thus making him flight risk,” he said.



Barker-Vormawor was rushed to the Police Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday March 9 after falling ill in Police cell.



A statement issued by the Movement said Barker-Vormawor has been feeling unwell since his detention.

He was arrested for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.



“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.



He was denied bail by the court after being charged with treason felony.