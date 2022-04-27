Barker-Vormawor ‘enjoys’ comparison with young Jerry Rawlings

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Barker-Vormawor agrees treason felony case must be discontinued

The call for discontinuation is made by Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe



Barker-Vormawor arrested for threatening coup over E-Levy



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has been compared with former President Jerry John Rawlings, a comparison he (Barker-Vormawor) has said, he agrees with.



The author of the comparison was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who in an interview on Metro TV (April 25) said the arrest and persecution of the activists needed to be halted.



Nyaho-Tamakloe alluded to the fact that the government was better off dropping treason felony charges against the activist because he had a following and was a character that needed to be treated cautiously.

The Jerry Rawlings comparison



Nyaho Tamakloe recalled JJ Rawlings’ 15th May coup attempt, at a time he and other four soldiers had also wanted to unseat the then-Kutu Acheampong regime.



He recounted how JJ was tried in open court at Burma Camp contrary to advice by the head of military intelligence Col. Annoh Ojija, that the trial be held in camera.



“He (Rawlings) was given the platform. When he spoke and touched on the sensitive areas that sparked problems, we all know what happened. Hence, June 4th,” he stated.



Barker-Vormawor reacts

In social media posts made after the airing of the interview, Barker-Vormawor wrote: “Neho! I have just listened to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe speak about this Government’s persecution of me on Metro TV Ghana.



“I agree with his JJ Rawlings analogy and suggesting that if this President persists on this foolish course against me, he will not finish his term of office.”



He also commented on Nyaho-Tamakloe’s claims that he had warned the National Security Minister against arresting the activist.



“But those drunk with power and caught with their pants down rarely listen to counsel. Still, a word to the wise is in the North! Tomorrow [today], I am back at the Ashaiman District Court,” the activist concluded.