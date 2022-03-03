Barker-Vormawor fails to secure Supreme Court intervention

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

A writ filed by lawyers for the convener of #FixThecountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, at the Supreme Court to quash a ruling of the Tema High Court dismissing their Habeas Corpus application has failed.

The Tema High Court on February 17th, 2022 dismissed the application for the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to justify the continuous detention of their client.



They were also seeking a proper interpretation on the Police sending the accused to a Court that has no jurisdiction to grant him bail.



The Supreme Court however questioned why the lawyers have failed to make an application for bail at the High Court and are rather seeking its intervention when the accused person’s liberty is at stake.

Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah opposed the application describing it as procedurally improper.



The Supreme Court proceeded to struck out the application after the lawyers informed the Court of their intention to withdraw it.



Oliver is currently before the Ashaiman District Court on charge of treason felony and has been remanded to reappear on March 15, 2022.