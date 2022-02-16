Barker-Vormawor is a national security threat - Nana B

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

Barker-Vormawor threatens to stage a coup

#FixTheCountry Movement decry the abuse of convener's rights



Barker-Vormawor to appear before Court on February 28



National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B has labeled #FixTheCounty Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor as a national security threat.



According to him, this is a result of the embattled convener’s tacit declaration of support for coups that have occurred in the West African sub-region.



Referencing several posts of Mr. Barker-Vormawor in a social media post, Nana B said the latter’s intention of undertaking a coup must be curtailed before it escalates.

“It's not far fetched to conclude that the embattled & coup monger Oliver Barker-Vormawor poses a National Security threat judging from his wicked desire for coup and endorsement of same, even in other countries like Guinea and Mali.



"He has gone rogue since last year and as a country, we can't downplay such issue of concern for it to degenerate into something big and chaotic. We have come far as a country and at all times, we must protect our country with all our will and might,” Nana B posted.



Background



It will be recalled that pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement sounded alarm bells over the arrest of their convener on Friday, February 11.



According to the group, Mr. Barker-Vormawor was ‘abducted’ by state security when he touched down from the United Kingdom at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Confirming his arrest in a statement, the police said the lawyer and activist, Mr. Barker-Vormawor had been arrested in connection with a threat to stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed.



He was subsequently arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was slapped with a treason felony charge.



He is expected back in court on February 28.



