Barker-Vormawor plans donation to former cell mates at Ashaiman Police Station

Barker Vormawor Oliver Mawuse.jfif Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheCountry campaigner arrested over coup threat

Barker-Vormawor granted bail by court

Cambridge calls for fair trial in treason felony case

#FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor will be returning to the Ashaiman Police Station where he was held on remand for over a month.

His visit slated for Sunday, January 20, 2022; will be to make a donation to the inmates seeing the conditions under which they are kept first hand during his detention.

In a post on his personal Facebook timeline, Barker-Vormawor, who was granted bail days ago lamented how people held on remand, some for years, only feed on benevolence of visitors because the state does not cater for them.

“The State does not provide food for persons arrested and kept in cells., no matter how long they are held. Sometimes for 3years awaiting trial. They eat at the benevolence of the few that receive visitors.

“When I went into the cells, I met people who had not eaten for 3-5 days. Cells that should accommodate 3 people maximum had up to 55, at some points; with no ventilation,” he stressed.

According to the post, officers told him “they are used to it,” when he protested that fact that some inmates had gone days without food.

The Cambridge University researcher had embarked on two hunger strikes during his detention and he explained part of his decision to what prevailed in the cells.

He also rallied well wishers to contribute as much as they could to make the programme a success.

He is facing charges of treason felony for threatening a coup via a Facebook post. His post stated that if the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was passed, he will stage a coup. He was arrested after returning to the country from the UK.

Barker-Vormawor is on a GC2 million cedi bail with two sureties and is expected to report to the Police weekly as his case continues.

See his full posts on the donation below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
