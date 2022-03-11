Barker-Vormawor’s bail hearing postponed

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

The High Court in Tema presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah has adjourned the hearing of the bail application by #Fixthecountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to Monday, March 14, 2022.

This was after his lawyers, led by Akoto Ampaw, prayed for time to study the Attorney-General’s affidavit in opposition to the bail application.



The #Fixthecountry Convener is currently on a provisional charge of treason felony and has since February 11, been in detention.



Angel News’ correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo reports Thursday, March 10, that a State Attorney, Winifred Sarpong, said his team filed an affidavit in opposition to the bail on March 9, 2022, at 1:30pm.



She, however, said counsel for the applicant were yet to be served.



Lead counsel for the applicant, Akoto Ampaw, prayed the court for a week period to be able to study the documents and make their submissions.



The court after listening to the parties said, due to the ill-health of the applicant, the court will adjourn the case to Monday.

Consequently, the case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022, for hearing.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, applied for bail at the Tema High Court after the Supreme Court advised the lawyers to seek bail at the High Court rather than engaging in an ‘intellectual argument’ with the bench.



His lawyers made a request for bail but the court ruled it lacked the mandate under the law to grant such a request.



The lawyers had dragged both the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General (AG) to the Supreme Court, to challenge their decision to put their client before a district court.



The lawyers questioned the District Court’s jurisdiction to handle matters regarding their client’s personal liberty during Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s second appearance in court on Monday, February 28.



The team headed to the High Court but filed a habeas corpus application challenging his detention and demanding that he be released.