Barker-Vormawor’s coup comment condemnable but accord him his rights – One Ghana Movement

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement

Civil Society group, One Ghana Movement, has said the coup comments made by Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor which led to his arrest, is condemnable.

One Ghana Movement indicated that Article 3 (4) of the 1992 constitution enjoins all citizens of Ghana to at all times, as a matter of duty, defend the Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow it.



Citizens, they said, must therefore not at any time, directly or indirectly promote, aid, demand, incite, or organize any attempt to overthrow our constitution.



The group said they, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will “do the coup” himself.



“Article 3 (4) of the 1992 constitution enjoins all citizens of Ghana to at all times, as a matter of duty, defend this Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow it. Citizens must therefore not at any time, directly or indirectly, be promoting, aiding, demanding, inciting, or organizing any attempt to overthrow our constitution. We therefore condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will ‘do the coup’ himself.



“As a lawyer and a significant personality in the forefront of thought leadership and constructive socio-economic change, we believe Mr. Vormawor must have known better and acted responsibly as a citizen of Ghana.

“We commend the Police for its initial steps into investigating the publication of Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor. We, however, demand that he is accorded his full rights guaranteed under the Constitution and treated with absolute human dignity in the management of the investigations or prosecution if any.



“The Ghana Police should be reminded of the sensitivity of the case and the public interest in the matter. They must therefore ensure optimum professionalism and reasonability in the management of the case."



The Police had stated in an earlier statement Barker-Vormawor was picked-up for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.



“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.



He was denied bail after being charged with a treason felony.