Barker-Vormawor’s fundamental rights violated – Lawyer

Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has questioned the ‘Rambo style’ arrest of #Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormarwor.

He claimed Oliver Barker-Vormarwor was denied legal counsel when he was arrested upon his arrival to Ghana.



“He was denied a lawyer for more than 24 hours,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show Ghana Montie.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu also condemned the modus operandi of the police – he described their way of operating as ‘unprofessional’.



“When you arrest someone, he is entitled to a lawyer, he [Oliver Barker-Vormarwor] was denied. His fundamental right was violated,” He said.



Oliver Barker-Vormarwor arrest



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is about a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy that is currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Barker-Vormawor denied bail



Meanwhile, the Police has charged #Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormarwor with treason felony.



He was charged with treason felony on Monday morning at the Ashaiman District Courtin accordance with section 182 (b) of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).