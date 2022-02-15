Barker-Vormawor's prosecution not violating freedom of speech – Deputy Defence Minister

#FixtheCountry convenor, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu has said the prosecution of convenor of the #FixtheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor is not a violation of freedom of speech, contrary to claims by some factions in the public.



According to him, the comments made by Barker-Vormawor amounted to him inciting the public and he should be prosecuted for that.



“I disagree with people who think that the government is kind of shutting down on free speech, I disagree. What actually did the gentleman say? What he said for me, amounts to inciting the public against the government. If you say that you are going to lead a coup and that the military is useless, do you think it is a good thing coming from somebody of his calibre who is a lawyer and a researcher?



“…Yes, there’s free speech but, people must know that the fact that there’s free speech doesn’t mean that you can say anything at all you want,” Amankwa-Manu was reported to have said by asaaseradio.com.

The deputy defence minister, who is also the member of parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, further stated that the Ghana Police Service and Ghana’s judicial service are professionals and would prosecute Barker fairly.



“...now people are even asking us to give a different meaning to what a coup is. I don’t know… you see, I believe in the professionalism of the police and the court. If there’s an issue which the court is dealing with it, then people jumping to hasty conclusions by saying that the government is doing that, the government is doing this, I think that’s not the way to go,” he added.



Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has questioned the ‘Rambo style’ arrest of the #Fixthecountry convener.



He claimed Oliver Barker-Vormarwor was denied legal counsel when he was arrested upon his arrival to Ghana.



“He was denied a lawyer for more than 24 hours,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show Ghana Montie.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu also condemned the modus operandi of the police, describing their way of operating as ‘unprofessional’.