Barker-Vormawor thanks UK diplomat for tweeting about his recent arrest

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested twice in as many months

Activist faces treason felony charge



Barker-Vormawor wants 1992 Constitution replaced <>



Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has commented on the reaction by a diplomat to his recent arrest over traffic offences.



"I am grateful to the British High Commissioner, for her tweet, drawing attention to my arrest. Shalom," the activist wrote on his Facebook timeline on May 19, 2022.



Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, had stated also on Twitter that she was interested to see how things end with the recent arrest of Barker-Vormawor.



"Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…” her tweet of May 18 read.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, while on his way to court.



He was taken to the East Legon Police cells and was subsequently arraigned before the Madina District Court.



He was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving.



It became the second time he had been picked by the police in the last few months after his arrest in February 2022 for coup comments. He is on bail in that case where he is charged with treason felony.



Unlike the treason felony case where he spent weeks in jail before bail, the court granted him bail in the traffic offense issue same day.



