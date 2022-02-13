Barker-Vormawor to be arraigned on February 14 over coup threat

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of one of the conveners for the #fixthecountry movement Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

His arrest was necessitated after he made a post threatening a coup if the e-levy is passed by the Parliament of Ghana.



The Police says his post on social media seeks to subvert the Constitution of Ghana and will therefore arraign him before court on February 14, 2022.



The e-levy which the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government seeks to introduce has been faced with contempt.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority in Parliament have opposed the move by the government.



They insist it is thievery the government wants to engage in and have indicated their preparedness to oppose it anytime it is introduced in Parliament.

Background



After videos and photos of the Majority Leader in Parliament’s birthday flooded social media and the subsequent e-levy cake made known to Ghanaians, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor in a post shared on social media threatened a coup if the e-levy is introduced.



He said “If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”



His post was condemned by well thinking Ghanaians who believed that even though the country has been mismanaged, there is no need for calling for a coup because it will send the country several years back in development.